Yuma Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YUMAQ) Short Interest Update

Yuma Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YUMAQ) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 1,400.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS:YUMAQ opened at $0.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.12. Yuma Energy has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.40.
Yuma Energy Company Profile
