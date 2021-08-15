Yuma Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YUMAQ) Short Interest Update

Yuma Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YUMAQ) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 1,400.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:YUMAQ opened at $0.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.12. Yuma Energy has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.40.

Get Yuma Energy alerts:

Yuma Energy Company Profile

Yuma Energy, Inc focuses on the acquisition, development, and exploration for conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It has onshore properties located in central and southern Louisiana, and southeastern Texas; and operated and non-operated assets in south Louisiana, including Cameron, LaFourche, Livingston, St.

Featured Story: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Yuma Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yuma Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.