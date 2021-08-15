Zacks: Analysts Anticipate 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) to Post $0.49 EPS

Equities analysts expect 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) to post earnings per share of $0.49 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for 1st Constitution Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the lowest is $0.46. 1st Constitution Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that 1st Constitution Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.05. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow 1st Constitution Bancorp.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 24.55%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 212.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 18,434 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCCY stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $21.73. The stock had a trading volume of 49,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.72. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.06 and a 1 year high of $22.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.60%.

1st Constitution Bancorp Company Profile

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits.

