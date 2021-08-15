Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) will announce ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Bloom Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the highest is $0.04. Bloom Energy reported earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bloom Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to $0.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bloom Energy.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.17). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 13.51% and a negative return on equity of 199.28%. The business had revenue of $228.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. Bloom Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.11.

In other Bloom Energy news, CFO Gregory D. Cameron sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $873,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,890 shares in the company, valued at $674,637.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 7,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $147,059.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 467,080 shares in the company, valued at $9,243,513.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,719 shares of company stock worth $2,699,296 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BE. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,015,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,035,000 after acquiring an additional 4,026,498 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,334,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,309,000 after acquiring an additional 5,824,020 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,977,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,824,000 after acquiring an additional 359,597 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,307,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,420,000 after acquiring an additional 196,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,120,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,967,000 after acquiring an additional 452,646 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BE traded down $1.08 on Tuesday, reaching $21.24. 1,516,627 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,305,934. Bloom Energy has a 12 month low of $12.37 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.92 and a beta of 3.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

