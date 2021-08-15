Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.92 Billion

Brokerages predict that Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) will post sales of $9.92 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Chubb’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.11 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.76 billion. Chubb reported sales of $10.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Chubb will report full-year sales of $37.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $36.62 billion to $38.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $39.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $39.17 billion to $40.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Chubb.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on CB. Argus raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, July 26th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.06.

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 10,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,825,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.92, for a total transaction of $660,358.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,080 shares of company stock worth $2,535,281 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CB. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 272.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CB traded up $1.05 on Tuesday, hitting $182.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,453,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,858,216. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $166.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb has a 12-month low of $111.93 and a 12-month high of $183.00.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Featured Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chubb (CB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.