Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.87 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hamilton Lane’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.20. Hamilton Lane reported earnings per share of $0.78 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will report full year earnings of $3.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $3.45. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $3.06. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hamilton Lane.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $79.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.13 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 60.79% and a net margin of 35.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hamilton Lane from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

HLNE stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.64. 49,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,419. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.82. Hamilton Lane has a 1-year low of $59.64 and a 1-year high of $97.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,384,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,713,000 after buying an additional 83,747 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,936,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,589,000 after buying an additional 30,519 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 1.3% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,624,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,167,000 after buying an additional 34,852 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 12.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,796,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,098,000 after buying an additional 199,300 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 87.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,794,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,923,000 after purchasing an additional 838,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

