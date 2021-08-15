Zacks: Analysts Anticipate VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) to Post $0.77 EPS

Analysts expect VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) to announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for VSE’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.69. VSE posted earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that VSE will report full year earnings of $2.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $4.36. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover VSE.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. VSE had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 6.73%.

VSEC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of VSE from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

NASDAQ VSEC traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $604.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.14 and a beta of 1.56. VSE has a 12 month low of $27.50 and a 12 month high of $53.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. VSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.69%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VSEC. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VSE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of VSE by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,841 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VSE by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of VSE by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of VSE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. 76.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About VSE

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

