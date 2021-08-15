Zacks: Analysts Expect Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.10 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) to report sales of $4.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Accelerate Diagnostics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $4.97 million. Accelerate Diagnostics reported sales of $3.59 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics will report full year sales of $14.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.10 million to $16.18 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $28.47 million, with estimates ranging from $20.10 million to $36.16 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Accelerate Diagnostics.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AXDX. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday.

Shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,260. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.60. Accelerate Diagnostics has a one year low of $5.87 and a one year high of $15.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.41 million, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.89.

In other Accelerate Diagnostics news, CEO Jack Phillips sold 23,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $186,423.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,245.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 45.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 417.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,523 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 6,070 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 4,486 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the first quarter worth about $318,000. Institutional investors own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

