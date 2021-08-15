Zacks: Analysts Expect Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.60 Billion

Analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) will report $11.60 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Best Buy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.47 billion and the highest is $11.69 billion. Best Buy reported sales of $9.91 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Best Buy will report full-year sales of $49.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $48.55 billion to $51.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $48.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $46.64 billion to $50.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Best Buy.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 59.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.65.

NYSE BBY traded down $4.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.78. 2,280,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,638,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.85. Best Buy has a 12-month low of $95.93 and a 12-month high of $128.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 668 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $77,548.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,893.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 7,855 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.65, for a total transaction of $884,865.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,685,771.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 182,310 shares of company stock valued at $20,992,794. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Best Buy by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Best Buy by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

