Zacks: Analysts Expect Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Stoneridge’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the highest is $0.09. Stoneridge posted earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 77.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Stoneridge will report full-year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Stoneridge.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $191.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.91 million. Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.55) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SRI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Barrington Research upgraded Stoneridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Stoneridge by 3,369.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 512,751 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,127,000 after buying an additional 497,973 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Stoneridge by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,559,756 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,616,000 after buying an additional 490,424 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Stoneridge by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 723,018 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,999,000 after buying an additional 385,012 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in Stoneridge by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,181,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,854,000 after buying an additional 253,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 2,401.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 231,326 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,823,000 after purchasing an additional 222,078 shares during the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Stoneridge stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.91. 61,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,935. Stoneridge has a fifty-two week low of $17.07 and a fifty-two week high of $38.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.82 million, a PE ratio of -60.25 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.08.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

