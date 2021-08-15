Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Will Post Earnings of $5.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) will post earnings of $5.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Charter Communications’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.20 and the highest is $6.59. Charter Communications reported earnings per share of $3.90 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charter Communications will report full-year earnings of $20.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.35 to $23.08. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $27.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.15 to $31.93. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Charter Communications.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.48. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $800.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $771.00 to $869.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $798.57.

In other Charter Communications news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total value of $5,548,874.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total value of $9,849,428.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,777 shares of company stock worth $23,013,934 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1.3% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 2.8% during the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 0.5% during the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 10.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 4.9% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

CHTR opened at $771.71 on Friday. Charter Communications has a 1-year low of $572.46 and a 1-year high of $779.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $722.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The company has a market cap of $141.86 billion, a PE ratio of 39.88, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.99.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

