Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Analysts expect Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) to report earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sierra Wireless’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Sierra Wireless reported earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will report full-year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.47). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.32. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sierra Wireless.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.35. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 16.03% and a negative net margin of 11.63%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on Sierra Wireless from $19.50 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Sierra Wireless from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC dropped their price target on Sierra Wireless from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Sierra Wireless from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.35.

Shares of SWIR stock opened at $16.47 on Thursday. Sierra Wireless has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $22.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.13. The company has a market capitalization of $612.09 million, a PE ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 2.25.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SWIR. FMR LLC raised its stake in Sierra Wireless by 492.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,423,000 after buying an additional 297,700 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the first quarter worth $220,000. Roubaix Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 46.0% during the first quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 113,473 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 35,768 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 2.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the first quarter worth $194,000. 57.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

