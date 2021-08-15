Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) to Post $0.79 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) to announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for The Charles Schwab’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the lowest is $0.75. The Charles Schwab posted earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab will report full year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.17. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $3.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Charles Schwab.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 28.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. raised their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.41.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.01. 3,549,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,712,682. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $133.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 1.03. The Charles Schwab has a twelve month low of $33.79 and a twelve month high of $76.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total transaction of $2,091,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $5,084,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 417,436 shares of company stock worth $30,338,593 over the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $491,462,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,777,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,024,923,000 after acquiring an additional 5,311,989 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,758,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $928,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774,688 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,869,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,272,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,922,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903,163 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

