Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $101.33 Million

Brokerages expect Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) to announce sales of $101.33 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Willdan Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $112.66 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $90.00 million. Willdan Group reported sales of $104.51 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Willdan Group will report full year sales of $384.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $373.20 million to $395.43 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $492.21 million, with estimates ranging from $474.41 million to $510.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Willdan Group.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Willdan Group from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In other news, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 12,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $452,458.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Paul Milton Whitelaw sold 5,445 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $210,721.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,697.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,960 shares of company stock worth $1,214,074. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Willdan Group by 39.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 6,715 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Willdan Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Willdan Group during the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Willdan Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,834 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Willdan Group during the fourth quarter worth about $372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WLDN traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.03. 28,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,467. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $472.21 million, a P/E ratio of -43.06 and a beta of 1.45. Willdan Group has a 1 year low of $25.42 and a 1 year high of $54.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.87.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment operates through Willdan Engineering, Willdan Infrastructure, Public Agency Resources, Willdan Financial Services and Willdan Homeland Solutions.

