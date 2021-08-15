Zacks: Brokerages Expect AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to Announce $30.07 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) will post earnings of $30.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for AutoZone’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $27.78 and the highest is $32.94. AutoZone posted earnings of $30.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AutoZone will report full year earnings of $88.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $79.27 to $92.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $91.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $82.11 to $98.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AutoZone.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 163.72%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $14.39 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AZO. Argus lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. lowered their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,636.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,596.00 to $1,565.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $1,390.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,554.00.

NYSE:AZO opened at $1,612.61 on Friday. AutoZone has a one year low of $1,085.85 and a one year high of $1,666.63. The company has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,535.60.

In related news, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 7,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,608.29, for a total transaction of $11,285,370.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,501.14, for a total value of $6,743,120.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,944 shares of company stock worth $52,299,958 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 26.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,134,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,512,000 after buying an additional 239,250 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 904,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,344,000 after acquiring an additional 44,384 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 774,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,570,000 after acquiring an additional 33,680 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 641,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,626,000 after acquiring an additional 34,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 0.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

