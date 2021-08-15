Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) to Hold

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allakos Inc. is a clinical stage bio-technology company. It discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of allergic, inflammatory and proliferative diseases. Allakos Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

ALLK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Allakos in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Allakos in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.53 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Allakos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.11.

Allakos stock opened at $82.39 on Friday. Allakos has a 52 week low of $75.41 and a 52 week high of $157.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -21.51 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.10.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allakos will post -4.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert Alexander sold 14,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.32, for a total transaction of $1,485,379.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Henrik S. Md Rasmussen sold 2,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $218,176.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,711 shares of company stock worth $6,819,013. 34.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Allakos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Allakos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Allakos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allakos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Allakos by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allakos

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

