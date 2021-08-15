Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. is an oncology focused biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing Probody(TM) therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline focuses areas consist of Precision cancer immunotherapy and Probody drug conjugates. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Get CytomX Therapeutics alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CTMX. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.50.

CTMX stock opened at $4.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.68. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.78 and a 12 month high of $10.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.11.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $16.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.13 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 96.67% and a negative return on equity of 68.52%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $704,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,256.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 3,908.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $79,000. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.