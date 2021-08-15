Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Golden Minerals Company is a mining company with a focus on exploration, development, providing mine services, and growth through strategic business transactions. The Company has many exploration projects, primarily located in Argentina, Peru, Chile and Mexico, including the advanced-stage El Quevar project in the Salta Province of northwestern Argentina and the Zacatecas project in Mexico. Currently, Golden Minerals manages the San Cristóbal silver and zinc mine in Bolivia, one of the largest open pit silver, zinc and lead mines and processing facilities in the world. The Company intends to identify and capitalize on other opportunities to earn fees or equity interests in mine development projects or mining operations. Golden Minerals is also actively pursuing growth through strategic opportunities, including acquisitions, joint ventures and asset consolidations. Golden Minerals Company is based in Golden, Colorado. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Golden Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on shares of Golden Minerals from $0.92 to $1.07 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN opened at $0.48 on Wednesday. Golden Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.66. The firm has a market cap of $78.80 million, a P/E ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 1.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Golden Minerals by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 706,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 346,893 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Golden Minerals during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Golden Minerals by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 182,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 30,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Golden Minerals by 1,939.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38,753 shares during the last quarter. 3.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Minerals Company Profile

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo property situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the VelardeÃ±a and Chicago precious metals mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

