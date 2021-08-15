Zacks Investment Research Downgrades GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) to Hold

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GrowGeneration Corp. owns and operates specialty retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores. The company carries and sells product which includes organic nutrients and soils, advanced lighting technology and state of the art hydroponic equipment to be used indoors and outdoors by commercial and home growers. It operates primarily in Colorado, California, Las Vegas, Rhode Island and Washington. GrowGeneration Corp. is headquartered in Pueblo, Colorado. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Roth Capital upgraded GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on GrowGeneration from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Alliance Global Partners upgraded GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on GrowGeneration from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. GrowGeneration presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

Shares of GRWG stock opened at $31.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.97 and a beta of 2.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.76. GrowGeneration has a 52-week low of $11.26 and a 52-week high of $67.75.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). GrowGeneration had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 6.82%. On average, equities research analysts expect that GrowGeneration will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other GrowGeneration news, Director Stephen Aiello sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.69, for a total value of $1,092,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 377,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,491,970.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Tony Sullivan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total transaction of $1,562,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 90,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,537,515.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 140,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,843,300. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 31.1% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 6.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 5.3% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC raised its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 3.9% during the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 12,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Draper Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in GrowGeneration by 9.1% during the first quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. 39.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

