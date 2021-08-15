Zacks Investment Research Downgrades IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IntriCon designs, develops, engineers and manufactures microminiaturized medical and electronic products. The Company supplies microminiaturized components, systems and molded plastic parts, primarily to the hearing instrument manufacturing industry, as well as the computer, government, electronics, telecommunications and medical equipment industries. The Company has facilities in the United States, Asia and Europe. “

Separately, Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of IntriCon in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of IIN stock opened at $22.84 on Wednesday. IntriCon has a 52-week low of $11.41 and a 52-week high of $28.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.95. The firm has a market cap of $207.84 million, a PE ratio of 175.71, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.31.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. IntriCon had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 1.06%. As a group, research analysts forecast that IntriCon will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IntriCon news, VP Michael Geraci sold 6,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $140,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,937.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IntriCon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 158.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,343 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in IntriCon in the second quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in IntriCon by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

