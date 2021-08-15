Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) to Hold

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lloyds Banking Group plc, formerly Lloyds TSB Group plc, is a United Kingdom-based financial services company, whose businesses provide a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and a limited number of locations overseas. Headquartered in London, the company operates through three segments: UK Retail Banking, Insurance and Investments, and Wholesale and International Banking. The UK Retail Banking segment provides banking and financial services, mortgages, and private banking services. The Insurance and Investments segment offers life assurance, pensions and savings products, general insurance, and fund management services. The Wholesale and International Banking segment provides banking and related services for companies, small and medium-sized businesses, banks, and financial institutions; and asset finance to personal and corporate customers. “

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LYG. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Redburn Partners raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

LYG opened at $2.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.56. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 25,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,788 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 75,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 6,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 40,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 7,479 shares during the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lloyds Banking Group (LYG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.