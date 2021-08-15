Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) to Sell

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company which focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates which are in clinical trial stage include ZYN002 and ZYN001 synthetic transdermal cannabinoid therapeutics for indications including refractory epilepsy, Fragile X syndrome, osteoarthritis, fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.20.

ZYNE opened at $4.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.00. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The company has a market cap of $168.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.41.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts predict that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZYNE. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,537,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,150,000 after purchasing an additional 927,494 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 70.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,875,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,924,000 after buying an additional 773,343 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 899.9% in the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 721,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 649,418 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 704.6% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 307,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 268,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 176.1% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 356,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 227,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.93% of the company’s stock.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. It improves the lives of patients and their families living with severe, chronic health conditions, including Fragile X syndrome, autism spectrum disorder, 22q11.2 deletion syndrome, and a heterogeneous group of rare and ultra-rare epilepsies known as developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

