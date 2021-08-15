Zacks Investment Research Lowers Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Golub Capital BDC Inc. is a business development company that principally invests in senior secured, unitranche, mezzanine and second lien loans of middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The Company’s investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, GC Advisors LLC, an affiliate of Golub Capital. “

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised Golub Capital BDC from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $15.98 on Thursday. Golub Capital BDC has a one year low of $12.27 and a one year high of $16.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 7.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.76.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 121.90%. On average, analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.08%.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, CEO David Golub purchased 4,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $66,039.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.31 per share, with a total value of $76,550.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,705.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 173,823 shares of company stock valued at $2,730,446 over the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GBDC. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 74.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 4,015.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 13.9% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 41.67% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golub Capital BDC (GBDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.