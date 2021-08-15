Zacks Investment Research Lowers Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Silvercorp Metals, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in the Peoples Republic of China. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc properties. The company primarily operates and develops four Silver-Lead-Zinc mines at the Ying Mining Camp, Henan Province; and the Na-Bao Polymetalic Project in Qinghai Province, China. The company is growing its resource base through continuous exploration of existing projects as well as acquiring new development and exploration projects in multiple jurisdictions. Silvercorp is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the NYSE under the symbol T.SVM and SVM respectively. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SVM. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from C$7.50 to C$7.75 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Silvercorp Metals from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Silvercorp Metals in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$9.50 price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.94.

Shares of Silvercorp Metals stock opened at $4.36 on Wednesday. Silvercorp Metals has a one year low of $4.23 and a one year high of $8.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.95 million, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.33.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $35.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.20 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 2.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 126,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 39.4% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 29.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 27.0% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 24,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.41% of the company’s stock.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China and Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. Its flagship property is the Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China.

