Zacks Investment Research Lowers Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Townsquare Media, Inc. is a local media and entertainment company. It owns and operates radio, digital and live event properties in small to mid-sized markets across the country. Townsquare Media specializes in creating and distributing original entertainment, music and lifestyle content. Its assets include radio stations, local companion websites, and a streaming radio App called radioPup for iOS and Android, and live events. The Company owns FM and AM radio stations in markets in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, and Texas. Townsquare Media, Inc. is based in United States. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Townsquare Media from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of TSQ stock opened at $12.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.85 million, a PE ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.81. Townsquare Media has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $14.39.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $107.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.04 million. Townsquare Media had a negative net margin of 7.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.38%. On average, research analysts expect that Townsquare Media will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 53.4% in the second quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 164,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 57,400 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Townsquare Media by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 18,559 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Townsquare Media during the first quarter worth about $2,390,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Townsquare Media by 37.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 817,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,774,000 after acquiring an additional 224,246 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Townsquare Media during the first quarter worth about $2,820,000. 50.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. It operates through Advertising, Townsquare Interactive, and Live Events segments. The company provides advertising and marketing solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications; and digital advertising services, as well as operates Townsquare Ignite, a digital programmatic advertising platform.

