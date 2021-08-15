Zacks Investment Research Upgrades BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) to “Hold”

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BancFirst Corporation is a bank holding company for BancFirst. BancFirst Corporation also owns 100% of the common securities of BFC Capital Trust I, and First State Bank. BancFirst’s strategy focuses on providing a full range of commercial banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses both in the non-metropolitan trade centers and the metropolitan markets. BancFirst operates as a super community bank, managing their community banking offices on a decentralized basis, which permits them to be responsive to local customer needs. “

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BancFirst in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ BANF opened at $58.06 on Friday. BancFirst has a fifty-two week low of $39.20 and a fifty-two week high of $77.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.42.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.32. BancFirst had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 13.55%. Analysts expect that BancFirst will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David E. Rainbolt sold 5,100 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $370,413.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,194,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,271,233.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bf Bank Partners Lp sold 5,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $359,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,189,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,652,752.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,350 shares of company stock worth $743,413. 38.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BancFirst in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in BancFirst during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in BancFirst by 494.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in BancFirst by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in BancFirst during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. 36.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include: commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending; depository and funds transfer services; collections; safe deposit boxes; cash management services; retail brokerage services; and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

