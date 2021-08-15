Zacks Investment Research Upgrades CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $10.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CareCloud Inc. provides healthcare technology solutions for medical practices and health systems. The company’s products and services including revenue cycle management, practice management, electronic health records, business intelligence, telehealth and patient experience management at www.carecloud.com. CareCloud Inc., formerly known as MTBC Inc., is based in Somerset, New Jersey. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on CareCloud in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of CareCloud in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of CareCloud in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.80.

MTBC stock opened at $8.07 on Wednesday. CareCloud has a fifty-two week low of $7.35 and a fifty-two week high of $12.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $116.21 million, a P/E ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 0.87.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.02). CareCloud had a negative return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $34.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.04 million. Research analysts forecast that CareCloud will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Snyder sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $170,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bill Korn sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total value of $190,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at $150,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,381 shares of company stock worth $1,586,359 over the last ninety days. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of CareCloud during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CareCloud during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of CareCloud by 191.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 9,827 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CareCloud by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 18,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 5,913 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new position in CareCloud in the 2nd quarter worth $168,000. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

