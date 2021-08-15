Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) to “Hold”

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD. manufactures air conditioning equipment for household and commercial use. The company also operates chemical, oil hydraulics, defense system and electronics businesses. It operates primarily in Japan, Asia and Oceania, Europe, the United States, China and internationally. DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD. is headquartered in Osaka, Japan. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Daikin Industries,Ltd. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. cut Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of DKILY stock opened at $23.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.26. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $16.99 and a fifty-two week high of $24.24.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Daikin Industries,Ltd. had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.42%. On average, research analysts predict that Daikin Industries,Ltd. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

DAIKIN INDUSTRIES Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of air conditioning equipment. It operates through the following segments: Air Conditioning, Chemicals, and Others. The Air Conditioning segment deals with the manufacture, distribution, and installation of air conditioning and refrigeration equipment.

