Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) to Buy

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $166.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.45% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Novanta Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and sells precision photonic and motion control components and subsystems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical equipment and advanced industrial technology markets. Novanta Inc., formerly known as GSI Group Inc., is based in Bedford, Massachusetts. “

Get Novanta alerts:

Shares of Novanta stock opened at $146.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.01. Novanta has a fifty-two week low of $95.53 and a fifty-two week high of $148.86.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Novanta had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $167.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Novanta’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Novanta will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total value of $1,032,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,456,339.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOVT. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Novanta in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novanta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novanta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novanta during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novanta during the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Novanta

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Novanta (NOVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.