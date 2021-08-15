Zap Price Tops $0.0550 on Top Exchanges (ZAP)

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Zap has a total market capitalization of $12.98 million and $178,105.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0550 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Zap has traded 29.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00057331 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003081 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00015585 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $413.47 or 0.00875073 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.62 or 0.00107125 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00043782 BTC.

About Zap

Zap (ZAP) is a coin. It was first traded on October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 coins. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zap’s official website is www.zap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Zap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

