Zel Market Capitalization Achieves $18.20 Million (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. During the last seven days, Zel has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zel has a total market cap of $18.20 million and approximately $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zel coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $146.46 or 0.00310362 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.37 or 0.00149116 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.95 or 0.00154578 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00009121 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002605 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000955 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zel Profile

ZEL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . The official website for Zel is zel.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

