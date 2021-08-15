Ziegler Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,682 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 14,976 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $6,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth about $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 90.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total value of $26,587,839.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,636,283.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 4,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,625,700.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,431,589.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,821 shares of company stock worth $30,405,297. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $371.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $342.50. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.50 and a 1 year high of $374.47.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.86%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.39) EPS. Analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.62.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

