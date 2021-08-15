Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $2.74 Million Stock Holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,073 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 927 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $2,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,644.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,390 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter worth $165,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ANF. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $33.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

NYSE:ANF opened at $37.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.30. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.86. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 52 week low of $9.98 and a 52 week high of $47.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $1.05. The company had revenue of $781.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.53 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 22.88%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.29) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

