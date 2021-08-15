Ziegler Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 168,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 135,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 8,694 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 107,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 46,188 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,282,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107,112 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 647,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,867,000 after purchasing an additional 16,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. 53.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.17.

Shares of NYSE NCLH opened at $25.04 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $14.15 and a 52 week high of $34.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.83.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 61.96% and a negative net margin of 9,693.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.78) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert Binder sold 36,616 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $1,176,838.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,682,066.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

