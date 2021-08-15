Ziegler Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 5.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $4,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Hawaii purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,261,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Roku in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its stake in Roku by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Roku in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Roku by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. 60.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $357.59 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.36 and a 12 month high of $490.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The firm has a market cap of $47.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 464.41 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $406.33.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.38. Roku had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $645.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 81.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 16,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.77, for a total transaction of $6,550,864.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $92,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 402,276 shares of company stock valued at $158,297,115 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ROKU shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $519.00 to $488.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $560.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Roku currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $449.76.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

