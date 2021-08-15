Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 38,401 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 28.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 98,681 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 38,401 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $5,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 297.3% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,395,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $80,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,880 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the first quarter valued at about $2,018,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 36.0% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 221,675 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,737,000 after acquiring an additional 58,675 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 111.6% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,912 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 16,830 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 163.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 17,956 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 11,136 shares during the period. 76.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GM shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on General Motors from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.41.

In related news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 16,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total value of $1,086,446.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,768 shares in the company, valued at $5,293,013.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $384,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,113 shares in the company, valued at $7,816,453.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 215,975 shares of company stock worth $13,595,817. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GM opened at $53.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.82. General Motors has a 1-year low of $27.15 and a 1-year high of $64.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.66 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

