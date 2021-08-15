Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 6,633 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,633 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $3,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IP. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in International Paper during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IP stock opened at $59.22 on Friday. International Paper has a 52-week low of $34.81 and a 52-week high of $65.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.28.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.33%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.21%.

Several research firms have weighed in on IP. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Stephens upgraded International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.17.

In other International Paper news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $560,108.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

