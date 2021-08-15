Zigcoin Trading Down 4.1% Over Last 7 Days (ZIG)

Zigcoin (CURRENCY:ZIG) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. One Zigcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0526 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zigcoin has a market capitalization of $11.62 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of Zigcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zigcoin has traded down 4.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.52 or 0.00057582 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003074 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00015471 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.90 or 0.00866170 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.21 or 0.00104686 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00043829 BTC.

About Zigcoin

Zigcoin is a coin. Its launch date was April 6th, 2021. Zigcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 220,963,085 coins. Zigcoin’s official Twitter account is @zignaly

According to CryptoCompare, “Zignaly is a social crypto investment platform. It allows users to invest in crypto by using signals, copying experts or fully delegated mode with profit sharing (PAMM). “

Zigcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zigcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zigcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zigcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

