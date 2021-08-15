Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $271.67 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) will post $271.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Zumiez’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $235.40 million to $295.51 million. Zumiez reported sales of $250.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, September 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Zumiez will report full year sales of $1.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Zumiez.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $279.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.85 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The company’s revenue was up 102.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.84) earnings per share.

ZUMZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Zumiez from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zumiez from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

In other Zumiez news, insider Chris K. Visser sold 1,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total value of $91,680.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,439.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total transaction of $109,767.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,614 shares of company stock worth $688,194. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZUMZ. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,496 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,455,000 after purchasing an additional 76,806 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 222.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 49,135 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 33,898 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $949,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZUMZ traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.28. 114,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,304. Zumiez has a one year low of $22.48 and a one year high of $52.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.52.

About Zumiez

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

