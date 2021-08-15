Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Has $28.22 Million Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 21.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 71,602 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,196 shares during the quarter. Twilio accounts for about 1.7% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $28,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in Twilio by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $298,000. 78.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.02, for a total value of $18,464,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,067 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.60, for a total transaction of $318,606.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 182,961 shares of company stock valued at $66,944,491. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TWLO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $463.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $453.96.

Twilio stock traded down $3.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $364.94. The stock had a trading volume of 953,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,010,888. The stock has a market cap of $64.65 billion, a PE ratio of -81.64 and a beta of 1.43. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.23 and a 52 week high of $457.30. The company has a current ratio of 10.93, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $373.66.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. Research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

