Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Lowers Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,433 shares during the quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $12,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 125.0% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Robbins Farley LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 1,620.0% during the first quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 58.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $359.61 per share, with a total value of $98,892.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $2,382,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $359.23.

Deere & Company stock traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $384.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 811,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,621. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $188.43 and a fifty-two week high of $400.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $352.52. The company has a market capitalization of $119.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $1.24. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 18.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.43%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

