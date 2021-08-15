Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Takes Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 75,102 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,858,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Splunk by 16.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,955 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Splunk by 83.7% in the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 3,837 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Splunk by 41.2% in the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,100,935 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $149,155,000 after buying an additional 321,388 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Splunk by 20.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Splunk by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 61,857 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,380,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating and set a $179.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Splunk from $265.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Splunk from $220.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.39.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $147.46. 1,645,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,277,951. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.28 and a fifty-two week high of $225.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of -22.17 and a beta of 1.23.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). Splunk had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 49.90%. The company had revenue of $502.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.68, for a total value of $48,754.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,025,586.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jason Child sold 1,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total value of $211,587.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,318 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,372. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

