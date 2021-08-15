Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Trims Stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,476 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,934 shares during the quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $15,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXRH. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 165.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 37.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

TXRH stock traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.96. 654,939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 830,605. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.45 and a 52-week high of $110.75. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.92.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 19.16%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 355.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $119.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.90.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.