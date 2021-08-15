Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Receives $10.56 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.56.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZYNE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZYNE. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 120,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 21,060 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 25,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $122,000. 21.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ZYNE opened at $4.09 on Thursday. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The company has a market cap of $168.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.00.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. It improves the lives of patients and their families living with severe, chronic health conditions, including Fragile X syndrome, autism spectrum disorder, 22q11.2 deletion syndrome, and a heterogeneous group of rare and ultra-rare epilepsies known as developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

