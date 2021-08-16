-$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) to report earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Stealth BioTherapeutics’ earnings. Stealth BioTherapeutics also reported earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stealth BioTherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.06). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Stealth BioTherapeutics.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stealth BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Stealth BioTherapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Stealth BioTherapeutics stock opened at $1.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.46. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $2.58.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stealth BioTherapeutics by 234.3% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 112,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 78,804 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics by 1,995.9% in the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 788,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 750,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 881,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 313,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

About Stealth BioTherapeutics

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate is Elamipretide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat barth syndrome, phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne cardiomyopathy, phase 2a clinical trial to treat friedreich's ataxia, phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration, phase 2 clinical trial to treat leber's hereditary optic neuropathy, and phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of replisome myopathies.

