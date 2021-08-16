-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) will announce earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for MiMedx Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.10). MiMedx Group posted earnings of ($0.48) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that MiMedx Group will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.22). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to $0.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MiMedx Group.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. MiMedx Group had a negative return on equity of 1,262.51% and a negative net margin of 31.30%.

Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on MiMedx Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. 42.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MDXG traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.80. 4,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,502. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 1.64. MiMedx Group has a 1-year low of $5.32 and a 1-year high of $13.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.77.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane; EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matri derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

