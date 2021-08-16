$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers reported earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will report full-year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 18.95%.

RBA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, William Blair cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

Shares of NYSE:RBA traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.89. 101,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,501. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a twelve month low of $50.61 and a twelve month high of $78.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 38.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This is a boost from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is currently 26.19%.

In related news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $120,500.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $199,488.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,264.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBA. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 52.8% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 38.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

