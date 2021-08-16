$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) to report earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for City Office REIT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. City Office REIT posted earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that City Office REIT will report full-year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.43. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for City Office REIT.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.80.

Shares of NYSE CIO traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.02. 5,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,870. City Office REIT has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $13.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in City Office REIT by 7.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in City Office REIT in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in City Office REIT in the first quarter valued at about $539,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in City Office REIT by 254.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 171,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 123,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in City Office REIT by 8.5% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

See Also: Strangles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on City Office REIT (CIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.