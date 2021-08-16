$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) This Quarter

Analysts expect MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) to announce $0.41 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for MGIC Investment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.37. MGIC Investment posted earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGIC Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.96. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MGIC Investment.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 49.02% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $297.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. MGIC Investment’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MGIC Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 38.7% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 280,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,891,000 after buying an additional 78,337 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in MGIC Investment by 292.1% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 91,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 67,944 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in MGIC Investment by 168.3% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 632,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,762,000 after purchasing an additional 396,828 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in MGIC Investment by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,425,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,993,000 after purchasing an additional 728,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment during the first quarter worth about $212,000. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGIC Investment stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.95. 132,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,076,836. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. MGIC Investment has a fifty-two week low of $8.29 and a fifty-two week high of $15.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.24%.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

