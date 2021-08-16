$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Capital Southwest’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the lowest is $0.43. Capital Southwest also reported earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Capital Southwest will report full year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Capital Southwest.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Capital Southwest had a net margin of 79.95% and a return on equity of 10.40%.

CSWC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Capital Southwest from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley increased their price target on Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSWC. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 21,401.8% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 388,752 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,615,000 after buying an additional 386,944 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the first quarter worth about $2,601,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Capital Southwest by 25.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 348,926 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after purchasing an additional 70,550 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Southwest in the first quarter valued at about $1,352,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $694,000. 26.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSWC opened at $26.57 on Friday. Capital Southwest has a 52-week low of $12.63 and a 52-week high of $28.10. The stock has a market cap of $589.85 million, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.61%.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

