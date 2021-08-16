$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) will announce earnings per share of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Campbell Soup’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. Campbell Soup reported earnings per share of $0.63 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will report full year earnings of $2.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $2.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $2.97. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Campbell Soup.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CPB. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Campbell Soup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.11.

NYSE CPB traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.37. The stock had a trading volume of 80,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,433,083. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $42.11 and a 12 month high of $54.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.93. The firm has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 13th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 50.17%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the second quarter worth approximately $390,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 949,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,277,000 after purchasing an additional 29,134 shares during the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 177,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,074,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Campbell Soup by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,771,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,464,000 after buying an additional 82,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.76% of the company’s stock.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

Further Reading: Bond

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Campbell Soup (CPB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.